Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday December 31, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8907 0.889 0.8855 0.8806 Euro 0.8904 0.8908 0.889 0.8858
0.7581 0.7574 0.7561 0.7543 Pound Sterling 0.7578 0.7581 0.7574 0.7562
108.5714 108.3913 108.009 107.4658 Japanese Yen* 108.5832 108.581 108.391 108.0148
0.9668 0.9647 0.9606 0.9545 Swiss Franc 0.9672 0.9669 0.9647 0.9606
1.3449 53.5 53.8433 54.4627 Singapore Dollar 1.3457 53.4478 53.791 54.4104
7.7821 9.2028 9.2619 9.3684 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7893 9.1938 9.2529 9.3594
1.4259 102.4143 103.0714 104.2571 Australian Dollar 1.4259 102.3143 102.9714 104.1571
8.7872 8.1559 8.2082 8.3121 Norwegian Kroner 8.7869 8.1572 8.2002 8.2947
9.3021 7.7086 7.7664 7.8812 Swedish Kroner 9.3025 7.7679 7.7505 7.8482
1.3015 55.1462 55.5 56.1385 Canadian Dollar 1.3018 55.0923 55.4462 56.0846
71.44 71.69 72.15 72.98 Indian Rupees 71.3500 71.62 72.08 72.91
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on December 31, 2019
TOPICS