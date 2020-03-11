Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday March 11, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.882 0.8808 0.8788 0.8764 Euro 0.8817 0.882 0.8808 0.879
0.7736 0.7731 0.7729 0.7725 Pound Sterling 0.7733 0.7736 0.7732 0.7729
104.5384 104.4012 104.1952 103.9237 Japanese Yen* 104.571 104.5365 104.4021 104.214
0.934 0.9324 0.9299 0.9265 Swiss Franc 0.9341 0.934 0.9325 0.9299
1.3884 53.2446 53.6043 54.1151 Singapore Dollar 1.3888 53.2158 53.5755 54.0863
7.7671 9.5251 9.5894 9.6808 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7656 9.5199 9.5843 9.6757
1.534 113.8615 114.6308 115.7231 Australian Dollar 1.5334 113.8 114.5692 115.6615
9.5727 7.7335 7.7777 7.8354 Norwegian Kroner 9.5732 7.6972 7.7816 7.8476
9.45 7.8317 7.8847 7.9682 Swedish Kroner 9.4625 7.8524 7.8804 7.9556
1.3742 54.0219 54.3869 54.9051 Canadian Dollar 1.3745 53.9927 54.3577 54.8759
73.71 74.01 74.51 75.22 Indian Rupees 73.6180 73.97 74.47 75.18
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 11, 2020
