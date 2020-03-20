Friday, March 20, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday March 20, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9333 0.9316 0.9292 0.9267 Euro 0.933 0.9333 0.9318 0.9294
0.8489 0.8481 0.847 0.8465 Pound Sterling 0.8486 0.8489 0.8481 0.8474
110.3534 109.9913 109.676 109.3311 Japanese Yen* 110.3848 110.3625 110.042 109.7843
0.9826 0.9807 0.9774 0.9734 Swiss Franc 0.9831 0.9827 0.981 0.9784
1.448 1.4469 1.4459 1.444 Singapore Dollar 1.4488 1.4479 1.448 1.448
7.7577 7.7569 7.7566 7.7601 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7554 7.7605 7.7602 7.7636
1.704 1.7041 1.7029 1.7031 Australian Dollar 1.7037 1.7041 1.704 1.7042
11.2988 11.2881 11.2844 11.2709 Norwegian Kroner 11.2838 11.287 11.2834 11.2863
10.3365 10.3179 10.3774 10.2914 Swedish Kroner 10.337 10.3297 10.3189 10.3168
1.4276 1.4273 1.4264 1.425 Canadian Dollar 1.4279 1.4277 1.4274 1.427
75.25 75.63 76.17 76.98 Indian Rupees 75.1500 75.51 76.05 76.86
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 20, 2020
