Thursday, May 28, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday May 28, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9084 0.9068 0.9056 0.9037 Euro 0.9091 0.9069 0.9057 0.9037
0.8159 0.815 0.8149 0.8146 Pound Sterling 0.8172 0.8155 0.8152 0.8148
107.5313 107.5888 107.4793 107.3137 Japanese Yen* 108.23 107.5921 107.4824 107.3028
0.9657 0.967 0.9652 0.9625 Swiss Franc 0.972 0.9674 0.9656 0.9628
1.4175 53.5141 53.838 54.3521 Singapore Dollar 1.4259 53.493 53.8169 54.3239
7.7381 9.8052 9.8518 9.9331 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7733 9.751 9.8606 9.9407
1.5127 115.1364 115.8333 116.9394 Australian Dollar 1.5157 115.0909 115.7879 116.8788
9.495 7.6835 7.73 7.8117 Norwegian Kroner 10.343 7.6883 7.727 7.8077
9.2316 7.9156 7.9718 8.048 Swedish Kroner 10.0254 7.929 7.9687 8.0438
1.373 55.0652 55.3986 55.9275 Canadian Dollar 1.3811 55.0435 55.3768 55.8986
76.53 75.99 76.45 77.18 Indian Rupees 75.0900 75.96 76.42 77.14
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 28, 2020
