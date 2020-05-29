Friday, May 29, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday May 29, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9013 0.8987 0.8975 0.8955 Euro 0.902 0.8988 0.8976 0.896
0.8106 0.8127 0.8125 0.8122 Pound Sterling 0.8117 0.813 0.8128 0.8125
106.9758 107.2681 107.1459 106.9842 Japanese Yen* 107.6437 107.2722 107.179 107.0019
0.9601 0.9615 0.9596 0.9569 Swiss Franc 0.9663 0.9617 0.96 0.9574
1.4103 53.8014 54.1277 54.6454 Singapore Dollar 1.4187 53.773 54.1064 54.6241
7.7376 9.7884 9.8351 9.9163 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7718 9.733 9.8439 9.9253
1.5031 113.2239 113.9104 115 Australian Dollar 1.5059 113.1642 113.8657 114.9552
9.3362 7.8045 7.8599 7.9351 Norwegian Kroner 10.1518 7.8084 7.8568 7.932
9.0809 8.0445 8.0933 8.1794 Swedish Kroner 9.8449 8.0574 8.0987 8.1762
1.3728 55.3723 55.708 56.2409 Canadian Dollar 1.381 55.3431 55.6861 56.219
76.37 75.86 76.32 77.05 Indian Rupees 74.9200 75.82 76.29 77.02
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 29, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.