Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday July 28, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8522 0.8521 0.851 0.8491 Euro 0.8528 0.8528 0.8517 0.8498
0.7775 0.776 0.7755 0.7751 Pound Sterling 0.7785 0.7766 0.7761 0.7756
105.3145 105.258 105.1657 104.9697 Japanese Yen* 105.9817 105.3333 105.2411 105.0441
0.9186 0.9186 0.9171 0.9143 Swiss Franc 0.9247 0.9194 0.9178 0.9151
1.3755 54.3986 54.7319 55.2536 Singapore Dollar 1.3835 54.3841 54.7101 55.2319
7.7357 9.6865 9.7458 9.8387 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7712 9.6839 9.7419 9.8348
1.3987 105.7324 106.3803 107.3944 Australian Dollar 1.4011 105.7042 106.338 107.3521
8.7791 8.2314 8.2818 8.3607 Norwegian Kroner 9.4949 8.2292 8.2785 8.3666
8.4546 8.5599 8.6123 8.7043 Swedish Kroner 9.1095 8.5771 8.6089 8.7009
1.332 56.0224 56.3657 56.903 Canadian Dollar 1.34 56.0075 56.3433 56.8806
75.50 75.07 75.53 76.25 Indian Rupees 74.0600 75.05 75.50 76.22
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 28, 2020
