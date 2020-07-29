Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday July 29, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8525 0.8515 0.8504 0.8484 Euro 0.853 0.8517 0.8507 0.8486
0.7738 0.7719 0.7715 0.771 Pound Sterling 0.7748 0.7719 0.7715 0.771
104.7877 104.9958 104.9055 104.6984 Japanese Yen* 105.4527 105.056 104.9798 104.758
0.9147 0.9157 0.9141 0.9113 Swiss Franc 0.9208 0.9165 0.9151 0.9122
1.3744 54.3696 54.7029 55.6277 Singapore Dollar 1.3827 54.7518 55.0876 55.6058
7.7367 9.6813 9.7406 9.8335 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7723 9.6787 9.7381 9.8297
1.3942 104.2083 104.8472 105.8472 Australian Dollar 1.3968 104.1806 104.8194 105.8056
8.7497 8.2632 8.3139 8.3932 Norwegian Kroner 9.4598 8.261 8.3117 8.3899
8.4558 8.5651 8.6274 8.7097 Swedish Kroner 9.1107 8.5824 8.6251 8.7063
1.3329 55.9925 56.7594 57.3008 Canadian Dollar 1.3409 56.3985 56.7444 57.2782
75.51 75.03 75.49 76.21 Indian Rupees 74.0700 75.01 75.47 76.18
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 29, 2020
