Friday, August 07, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday August 07, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8449 0.8448 0.8437 0.842 Euro 0.8456 0.8453 0.8442 0.8425
0.7622 0.7631 0.7629 0.7625 Pound Sterling 0.7632 0.7635 0.7634 0.7629
105.3005 105.5166 105.4657 105.2675 Japanese Yen* 105.9797 105.5782 105.5269 105.3278
0.9095 0.9121 0.9106 0.9079 Swiss Franc 0.9157 0.9128 0.9112 0.9087
1.368 54.8686 55.2117 55.7226 Singapore Dollar 1.3762 54.8467 55.1898 55.7007
7.7314 9.6994 9.76 9.8503 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7678 9.683 9.7561 9.8465
1.3855 104.4028 105.0556 106.0278 Australian Dollar 1.3883 104.3611 105.0139 105.9861
8.69 8.3337 8.3858 8.4634 Norwegian Kroner 9.3881 8.3304 8.3918 8.4695
8.4194 8.6204 8.6743 8.7546 Swedish Kroner 9.0672 8.6269 8.6709 8.7511
1.3319 56.097 56.4478 56.9701 Canadian Dollar 1.3399 56.0746 56.4254 56.9478
75.69 75.17 75.64 76.34 Indian Rupees 74.2600 75.14 75.61 76.31
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 07, 2020
