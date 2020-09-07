Monday, September 07, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday September 07, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.844 0.8434 0.8423 0.8402 Euro 0.8447 0.844 0.843 0.841
0.7529 0.7524 0.7522 0.7516 Pound Sterling 0.7539 0.7525 0.7523 0.7518
105.8857 106.1786 106.1063 105.894 Japanese Yen* 106.567 106.1966 106.1395 105.9417
0.9069 0.9096 0.908 0.9053 Swiss Franc 0.913 0.9099 0.9084 0.9057
1.3612 53.9559 54.3015 54.8235 Singapore Dollar 1.3694 53.9338 54.2794 54.8015
7.737 9.4684 9.529 9.6082 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7754 9.4523 9.5252 9.6168
1.3734 100.5205 101.1644 102.137 Australian Dollar 1.3759 100.4795 101.1233 102.0959
8.5886 8.2542 8.3071 8.387 Norwegian Kroner 9.2848 8.2508 8.3037 8.3836
8.4612 8.3863 8.4497 8.5309 Swedish Kroner 9.1332 8.4117 8.4462 8.5275
1.3084 56.0153 56.374 56.916 Canadian Dollar 1.3163 55.9924 56.3511 56.8931
74.12 73.38 73.85 74.56 Indian Rupees 72.7000 73.35 73.82 74.53
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 07, 2020
