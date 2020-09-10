Thursday, September 10, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday September 10, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.846 0.8439 0.8429 0.8408 Euro 0.8466 0.8447 0.8436 0.8415
0.7696 0.7673 0.7672 0.7665 Pound Sterling 0.7705 0.7681 0.7678 0.7672
105.7967 106.1186 106.0303 105.83 Japanese Yen* 106.4606 106.1213 106.048 105.8475
0.9088 0.9082 0.9064 0.9037 Swiss Franc 0.9148 0.9091 0.9077 0.9046
1.3641 53.8029 54.1606 54.7226 Singapore Dollar 1.3722 53.781 54.1387 54.7007
7.7349 9.511 9.5742 9.6611 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7722 9.4948 9.5703 9.6697
1.3745 100.9726 101.6438 102.6986 Australian Dollar 1.3768 100.9315 101.6027 102.6575
8.687 8.1628 8.2171 8.3023 Norwegian Kroner 9.401 8.1595 8.2228 8.3082
8.43 8.424 8.4897 8.5778 Swedish Kroner 9.0951 8.4399 8.4863 8.5744
1.3113 55.8409 56.2121 56.7955 Canadian Dollar 1.3191 55.8182 56.1894 56.7727
74.10 73.71 74.20 74.97 Indian Rupees 72.6700 73.68 74.17 74.94
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 10, 2020
