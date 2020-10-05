Monday, October 05, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday October 05, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8524 0.8508 0.8493 0.8476 Euro 0.8523 0.8509 0.8497 0.8483
0.7727 0.7729 0.7725 0.7722 Pound Sterling 0.7729 0.7731 0.7727 0.7724
105.2587 105.6154 105.5041 105.3848 Japanese Yen* 105.5692 105.617 105.5207 105.4012
0.9143 0.9165 0.9147 0.9123 Swiss Franc 0.9171 0.9166 0.9148 0.9125
1.3587 54.0735 54.4044 54.9706 Singapore Dollar 1.3626 54.0588 54.3897 54.9559
7.734 9.489 9.5471 9.6465 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7511 9.4742 9.5445 9.6439
1.3907 102.1389 102.7639 103.8333 Australian Dollar 1.3913 102.1111 102.7361 103.8056
8.8988 7.9246 7.9731 8.056 Norwegian Kroner 9.756 7.931 7.9795 8.0626
8.5684 8.2536 8.3042 8.4 Swedish Kroner 9.3568 8.27 8.3019 8.3883
1.3234 55.2932 55.6316 56.2105 Canadian Dollar 1.3272 55.2782 55.6165 56.1955
73.86 73.54 73.99 74.76 Indian Rupees 73.1700 73.52 73.97 74.74
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 05, 2020
