Thursday, October 08, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday October 08, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8496 0.8495 0.8483 0.8467 Euro 0.8502 0.8498 0.8486 0.847
0.7732 0.7748 0.7746 0.7743 Pound Sterling 0.7743 0.775 0.7747 0.7744
105.6666 105.9714 105.8706 105.7592 Japanese Yen* 106.3571 106.0038 105.9034 105.7916
0.9143 0.9171 0.9154 0.913 Swiss Franc 0.9205 0.9176 0.9157 0.9134
1.3556 54.0221 54.3676 54.9559 Singapore Dollar 1.3638 54.0074 54.3456 54.9338
7.7356 9.48 9.5406 9.6439 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7741 9.4652 9.5368 9.64
1.3984 102.0417 102.6944 103.8056 Australian Dollar 1.4009 102.0139 102.6528 103.7639
8.9193 7.9256 7.9763 8.0626 Norwegian Kroner 9.6813 7.9234 7.973 8.0593
8.5584 8.2736 8.3266 8.4262 Swedish Kroner 9.2497 8.2901 8.3326 8.4228
1.3215 55.6591 56.0152 56.6212 Canadian Dollar 1.3294 55.6439 55.9924 56.5985
74.03 73.47 73.94 74.74 Indian Rupees 72.6100 73.45 73.91 74.71
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 08, 2020
