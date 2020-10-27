Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday October 27, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8458 0.8455 0.8441 0.8423 Euro 0.8463 0.8461 0.8446 0.8431
0.767 0.7675 0.7672 0.7668 Pound Sterling 0.7681 0.7681 0.7676 0.7673
104.4538 104.5403 104.4235 104.2863 Japanese Yen* 105.1308 104.6311 104.4994 104.375
0.9039 0.9083 0.9065 0.9039 Swiss Franc 0.9099 0.9088 0.9068 0.9044
1.3553 54.3456 54.6765 55.2794 Singapore Dollar 1.3635 54.3235 54.6471 55.2574
7.7365 9.5368 9.5948 9.7006 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7736 9.5329 9.5897 9.6968
1.4 104.0986 104.7324 105.8873 Australian Dollar 1.4024 104.0563 104.6761 105.8451
8.868 8.0337 8.0826 8.1717 Norwegian Kroner 9.6124 8.0304 8.0783 8.1685
8.4462 8.4565 8.5178 8.6117 Swedish Kroner 9.1096 8.4725 8.5132 8.6082
1.314 55.9924 56.3333 56.9545 Canadian Dollar 1.3218 55.9697 56.303 56.9318
74.58 73.91 74.36 75.18 Indian Rupees 73.1500 73.88 74.32 75.15
Published on October 27, 2020
