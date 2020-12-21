Domestic money transfer: BCFI wants govt to do away with GST

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Business Correspondent Federation of India (BCFI) wants the government to do away with the Goods and Service Tax (GST) imposed on senders, predominantly migrant workers, when they make a domestic money transfer to a rural area through Business Correspondents (BCs).
Currently, BCs charge the senders 1 per cent of the money to be transferred as transaction charge. This includes 18 per cent GST.
BCFI seeks incentives for correspondents for six months
Sunil Kulkarni, CEO & Head, BCFI, said on the one hand one segment of the population is fully banked, with the tech-savvy among them accessing online funds transfer services such as the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) free of charge, but on the other hand, migrant labour in cities/ urban areas have to pay GST for sending money through BCs to their families in rural areas.
BharatPe, third-largest player in UPI payment acceptance space
In this regard, he emphasised that GST paid by the migrant labour goes to the government, whereas the rich, the middle class, and the tech-savvy young generation avail online money transfer free of charge as they can access NEFT.
The latter can also access the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) service for person-to-person digital payments, which according to the government, should be offered free of charge by banks.
Currently, a migrant worker in Mumbai sending ₹3,000 to his family in Odisha via a BC agent, has to pay 1 per cent as transaction charge. Within this ₹30, the GST component is ₹5.40.
If this transaction is exempted from GST, the charge that the sender will have to pay will come down to ₹24.6.
WhatsApp processes 3.1 lakh UPI payments
The Federation, which is the national federation of Corporate BCs and Agent BCs in India, is of the view that at least the GST burden on the sender in the transaction fee on DMT via BCs should be taken away.
The reason: money is usually transferred by a sender from a city to a rural area to support a family. BCs are retail agents engaged by banks for providing banking services at locations other than a bank branch/ATM.
As of March-end, the total banking outlets in villages stood 5,41,175. The urban locations covered through BCs stood at 6,35,046, according to Reserve Bank of India’s annual report for 2020.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...