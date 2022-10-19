Drivetrain AI, financial planning, monitoring and decision-making platform, has raised $15 million in funding from Elevation Capital, Jungle Ventures, and Venture Highway.

Over 25 renowned angel investors, advisors, founders, and CXOs of marquee technology companies have also participated in this round. Drivetrain will use the fresh funds to accelerate product development and expand its go-to-market team. The company helps businesses scale and achieve their targets predictably.

Drivetrain’s platform helps finance teams build integrated plans, budgets and forecasts, track their progress against targets, and identify bottlenecks to growth. The platform integrates over 200 common business tools such as Salesforce, Netsuite, Quickbooks, Workday, and Looker. Built as a ‘system of metrics’ defined using simple English formulas, Drivetrain enables companies to build financial models simplifying business performance measurement and visualization.

The platform offers features like tracking real-time budget versus actuals, modelling what-if scenarios, and root cause analysis, to name a few. Commenting on the company’s vision, Alok Goel, Co-founder & CEO of Drivetrain, said, “Drivetrain is like Google Maps for business growth. It helps build plans, informs you whether you’re on track, and simplifies course-correction. Many leaders manage their business plans and multimillion-dollar budgets on spreadsheets that are cumbersome and error-prone. Gauging your business health in real-time and applying course corrections is impossible on spreadsheets. Instead, with Drivetrain, you can make better, confident decisions in days, not months—a key strategic advantage.”

Tarkeshwar Thakur, Co-founder & CTO of Drivetrain, added, “Every business is a little different. We’ve designed Drivetrain to be flexible from the ground up. Behind the scenes, the system creates a program for the business that captures all nuances. This approach centralizes metric and data definitions, making versioning, sandbox, and assumption inspections straightforward. Coupled with rich integrations and a powerful compute engine, Drivetrain is an ideal platform for planning, data analysis, and decision-making.”

“Today, finance teams spend up to four weeks every quarter tracking key business metrics and generating reports for their stakeholders. You can’t make decisions on such stale data. Drivetrain enables these companies to consolidate their data and get insights in near real-time. This helps them focus more on forward-looking questions during board meetings,” said Deepak Gaur, Partner at Elevation Capital.