DSP MF clears air on DHFL pact

DSP Mutual Fund has not done anything to disturb the inter-creditor agreement process for DHFL, DSP Investment Managers said on Friday. DSP Mutual Fund had an exposure of ₹150 crore to commercial papers of DHFL, which were to mature on June 25, 2019. DHFL paid ₹60 crore or 40 per cent of the outstanding exposure on the day and paid another 10 per cent on June 29. “The legal proceedings are related to the remainder of the dues which were communicated to be paid in the next couple of days,” DSP Investment Managers said.