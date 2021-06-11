ED issues show cause notice to WazirX, directors under FEMA

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a show cause notice to cryptocurrency exchange Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, known as WazirX, and its Directors Nischal Shetty and Sameer Hanuman Mhatre under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 for transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth ₹ 2,790.74 crore.

In a statement, the ED said it has initiated FEMA investigation on the basis of the ongoing money laundering investigation into Chinese-owned illegal online betting applications.

During the course of the investigation, it was seen that the accused Chinese nationals had laundered proceeds of crime amounting to about ₹ 57 crore by converting the INR deposits into cryptocurrency Tether (USDT) and then transferring the same to Binance (exchange registered in Cayman Islands) Wallets based on instructions received from abroad.

“WazirX allows vide range of transactions with cryptocurrencies including their exchange into Indian rupees and vice-versa; exchange of cryptocurrencies; Person to Person (P2P) transactions; and even transfer and receipt of cryptocurrency held in its pool accounts to wallets of other exchanges which could be held by foreigners in foreign locations,” ED said.

WazirX does not collect the requisite documents in clear violation of the basic mandatory Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) precaution norms and FEMA guidelines, it further said.

In the period under investigation, users of WazirX through its pool account, have received incoming cryptocurrency worth ₹ 880 crore from Binance accounts and transferred out cryptocurrency worth ₹ 1,400 crore to Binance accounts.

None of these transactions are available on the blockchain for any audit or investigation, the ED said, adding that it was also found that found that customers of WazirX could transfer 'valuable' crypto-currencies to any person irrespective of its location and nationality without any proper documentation whatsoever, making it a safe haven for users looking for money laundering or other illegitimate activities.

BusinessLine has sought comments from WazirX on the issue.