Edelweiss General Insurance launches AI Voice Bot for motor claim registration

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), has launched an AI Voice Bot to enable its customers intimate insurance motor claims in a convenient and seamless manner.
“This conversational AI Voice Bot, available in Hindi, English and Hinglish, will enable real time registration of claims, 24-7. It has been currently introduced for garage owners and will be offered to all customers as well in a month or two,” the general insurer said in a statement on Thursday.
The end-to-end AI Voice Bot is powered by Yellow.ai.
The AI Voice Bot can also answer questions raised by the garage representatives.
Published on
February 03, 2022
