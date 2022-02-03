hamburger

Money & Banking

Edelweiss General Insurance launches AI Voice Bot for motor claim registration

BL Mumbai Bureau | February 3 | Updated on: Feb 03, 2022
The end-to-end AI Voice Bot is powered by Yellow.ai

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), has launched an AI Voice Bot to enable its customers intimate insurance motor claims in a convenient and seamless manner.

“This conversational AI Voice Bot, available in Hindi, English and Hinglish, will enable real time registration of claims, 24-7. It has been currently introduced for garage owners and will be offered to all customers as well in a month or two,” the general insurer said in a statement on Thursday.

The end-to-end AI Voice Bot is powered by Yellow.ai.

The AI Voice Bot can also answer questions raised by the garage representatives.

Published on February 03, 2022
Motor Insurance

