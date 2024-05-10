The Reserve Bank of India is likely to transfer approximately ₹1,00,000 crore to the government in FY25, according to a report by Union Bank of India.

The report said the RBI can be expected to maintain a robust dividend payout for FY25. This projection represents a slight increase from the ₹87,400 crore transferred in the previous fiscal year.”

The government has budgeted the FY25 dividend from the RBI and PSU banks and financial institutions at ₹1,02,000 crore vis-a-vis ₹1,04,400 crore in FY24.

“In our view, a positive surprise is likely, similar to last year when the Budget Estimate for the overall dividend was only ₹48,000 crore,” said the report.