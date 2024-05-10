Union Bank of India (UBoI) reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in fourth quarter standalone net profit at ₹3,310.55 crore, supported by growth in net interest income (NII) and sharp decline in loan loss provisions

The public sector bank had reported a net profit of ₹2,782 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its board has recommended a dividend of ₹ 3.60 per equity share of ₹ 10 each for FY24.

Net interest income/NII (difference between interest earned and interest expended) rose 14 per cent yoy to ₹9,437 crore (₹8,251 crore in Q4FY23).

Total non-interest income, comprising fee income (loan processing charges, miscellaneous fee income, etc), forex income, profit or loss on sale/revaluation of investments, etc, declined 11 per cent to ₹4,707 crore (₹5,269 crore).

Loan-loss provisions declined 58 per cent to ₹1,485 crore (₹3,567 crore).

Asset quality

Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 4.76 per cent of gross advances as at March-end 2024 against 4.83 per cent as at December-end 2023. NNPAs nudged lower to 1.03 per cent of net advances from 1.08 per cent.

As on March-end 2024, gross advances increased by 14.29 per cent yoy to ₹8,70,776 crore. Total deposits rose 9.28 per cent to ₹12,21,528 crore.