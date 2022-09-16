Edelweiss General Insurance signs pact with Repco Home 

Digital insurer Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has entered into a tie-up with Chennai-based Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) to offer insurance solutions to the home loan customers of the latter.

Through this partnership, EGI will offer property insurance cover and loan protection cover to RHFL’s customers through their branches spread across India, according to a statement.

“The demand for home loans is on a rise. This presents an opportunity for us to reach out to home loan seekers and offer them our digital protection solutions,” said Shanai Ghosh, MD and CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance.

Owning a home is an aspiration that most people have. While a home loan can help fulfill this aspiration, protecting the home with adequate insurance cover will ensure that in case of an unfortunate event, the borrower is covered. EGI will offer customised, affordable, and convenient insurance solutions to financially protect loan borrowers.

“Partnership with Edelweiss General Insurance provides an opportunity for our customers to secure their loan obligations in a hassle-free manner and proves to be a win-win proposition for all concerned,” said K Swaminathan, MD and CEO, Repco Home Finance Ltd.