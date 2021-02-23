Elevation Capital raises stake in Muthoot Capital to 9.52%

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Elevation Capital VI FII Holdings (formerly known as SAIF India VI FII Holdings) has upped its stake in Muthoot Capital Services from 7.02 per cent to 9.52 per cent.
In a regulatory disclosure, Elevation Capital said it acquired the shares of Muthoot Capital Services via open market purchase on Monday.
Muthoot Capital Services, promoted by the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). It offers retail finance products such as two-wheeler loans and used car loans and an investment product in the form of fixed deposits.
As of December-end 2020, the assets under management of Muthoot Capital Services stood at ₹2,199.6 crore (₹2,235.4 crore as of September-end 2020).
“Used car loan business is spreading to other locations, albeit slowly; e-rickshaws disbursement has started, consumer durable will start in FY21; co-lending as a form of sourcing is also expected to start in Q4 FY21 in areas where our own presence is low,” the company said in a recent presentation.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...