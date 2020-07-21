Eleven MFs see drop in new investor additions last fiscal

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The mutual fund industry has added over 68 lakh folios in the financial year ended March with Axis MF, ICICI Prudential MF and Mirae Asset MF topping the table.
While Axis MF added 21.21 lakh folios, ICICI Prudential MF and Mirae MF gained 16.77 lakh and 11.73 lakh new folios, according to AMFI data.
SBI MF and DSP MF captured the fourth and fifth positions with 7.35 lakh and 3.35 lakh new folios, respectively.
In percentage terms, Mirae Asset MF and Axis MF registered the highest growth in new folio creations with 84 per cent and 55 per cent among the top 15 fund houses.
Nimesh Shah, Managing Director, ICICI Prudential AMC, said the robust growth in folio count was largely the result of digital focus and delivery of better returns across market cycles.
This apart, he added, the fund house has managed to give good returns to investors across asset classes without any defaults over the past two decades boosting investor confidence.
Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers, said the fund house always believed that mutual fund is a business of simplicity and continuity.
“Our view has been that once we are able to give investors a good investment experience, they would reward us with better wallet shares,” he added.
However, not all fund houses saw increase in new folios. Eleven fund houses — Nippon India MF, L&T MF, UTI MF, Franklin Templeton MF, IDBI MF, Principal MF, Essel MF, Sahara MF, HSBC MF, BOI AXA MF, and BNP Paribas MF — witnessed a decline in their number of folios.
Overall, UTI MF remains the largest fund house in terms of number of folios. The fund house has over one crore folios as on March 2020 followed by HDFC MF (94.22 lakh) and ICICI Prudential MF (93.84 lakh).
Data on three mutual funds — ITI MF, Kotak MF and JM Financial MF — were not available on the AMFI website.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...