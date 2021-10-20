EPFO adds 14.81 lakh members in August

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The provisional payroll data of EPFO continued to show a growing trend consecutively for the last five months and added around 14.81 lakh net subscribers in August. The net subscriber addition has increased by 12.61 per cent as compared to July’s figures.
Out of the total 14.81 lakh net subscribers, around 9.19 lakh workers are new members of the EPFO. Around 5.62 lakh workers exited but rejoined the EPFO by changing jobs. Workers in the age-group of 22-25 years registered highest number of net enrolments with 4.03 lakh additions during August, the Union Labour Ministry claimed in a release.
“This is followed by age-group of 18-21 with around 3.25 lakh net enrolments. This indicates that many first-time job seekers are joining organised sector workforce in large numbers and have contributed around 49.18 per cent of total net subscriber additions in August,” the release added.
Establishments covered in Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka added approximately 8.95 lakh subscribers during the month, which is around 60.45 per cent of total net payroll addition across all age groups.
The net addition of female workers has increased roughly by 10.18 per cent largely due to lower female member exits during August. Expert services’ category (consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors etc.) constitutes 39.91 per cent of total subscriber addition, the Ministry said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...