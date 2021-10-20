EPFO adds 14.81 lakh members in August

The provisional payroll data of EPFO continued to show a growing trend consecutively for the last five months and added around 14.81 lakh net subscribers in August. The net subscriber addition has increased by 12.61 per cent as compared to July’s figures.

Out of the total 14.81 lakh net subscribers, around 9.19 lakh workers are new members of the EPFO. Around 5.62 lakh workers exited but rejoined the EPFO by changing jobs. Workers in the age-group of 22-25 years registered highest number of net enrolments with 4.03 lakh additions during August, the Union Labour Ministry claimed in a release.

“This is followed by age-group of 18-21 with around 3.25 lakh net enrolments. This indicates that many first-time job seekers are joining organised sector workforce in large numbers and have contributed around 49.18 per cent of total net subscriber additions in August,” the release added.

Establishments covered in Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka added approximately 8.95 lakh subscribers during the month, which is around 60.45 per cent of total net payroll addition across all age groups.

The net addition of female workers has increased roughly by 10.18 per cent largely due to lower female member exits during August. Expert services’ category (consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors etc.) constitutes 39.91 per cent of total subscriber addition, the Ministry said.