Equitas SFB appointed as official retail banking partner for Chennai Super Kings

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday announced that it has been appointed as the official retail banking partner for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL team with effect from August 1, 2020.

The Chennai-based bank was the principal sponsor of CSK in 2018. Equitas then announced that it will be the banking partner of Team CSK for three years.

In a press release, the small finance bank said, “The Bank becomes the official retail banking partner for the Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League (IPL) team and offers various product offerings for its customers. The offering includes Video KYC, Higher interest rates on Fixed Deposits than before and Savings Account to name a few.”

“We believe that becoming an official retail banking partner of Chennai Super Kings gives us an opportunity to reach a larger audience which follows the Indian Premier League,” Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head - Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank, was quoted in the release.

The bank said like the marquee player of Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who dons the Number 7, the bank also offers its customers with 7.35 per cent interest per annum on FD for 888 days and 0.60 per cent additional interest for senior citizens.

“We are delighted to have Equitas Small Finance Bank back as our official retail banking partner and are hopeful of a long and fruitful association,” the release quoted KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, as saying.