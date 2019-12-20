Esaf Bank develops digital banking tool for hearing impaired

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
A unique digital banking and financial literacy tool for hearing impaired, which was developed by the ESAF Small Finance Bank, has handed over to Reserve Bank of India.
The product was developed with the objective to spread the digital and safe banking awareness drive among differentially-abled persons. K Paul Thomas, Managing Director and CEO of Esaf Bank submitted the educational video to Reeny Ajith, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India.
The aim of the video presentation is to educate young people with hearing impairment to be financially responsible and to increase awareness of safer banking and the overall banking trends in the country. The educational video is a path-breaking step by Esaf Small Finance Bank to assist the hearing impaired in banking activities with the help of sign language.
"It is my personal belief that financial literacy and training should precede the financial inclusion. Then only financial inclusion will be effective. We deeply appreciate the efforts of Esaf in this direction, said Reeny Ajith.
