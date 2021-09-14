Money & Banking

Escorts ties up with IndusInd Bank for finance to farmers

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 14, 2021

Aims to simplify purchase of its range of tractors and farm equipment

To make its range of tractors and farm equipment more accessible, Escorts Ltd has partnered with IndusInd Bank to provide financial solutions to farmers.

IndusInd Bank will offer farmers easy access to financial assistance in the form of loans in a seamless manner, Escorts said in a statement on Tuesday.

Given its deep understanding of rural markets and wider penetration, IndusInd Bank will bring forth better accessibility to innovative financial solutions which, in turn, will help Escorts attain its larger goal of fostering the dreams of farmers, the company said.

“The rural industry is growing at a good pace and we are seeing our farmer shifting towards technologically-advanced agricultural practices. Our role here is to provide him with the best of products and make the process of purchase as simple as possible,” Shenu Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Escorts Agri Machinery, said.

