Escorts ties up with IndusInd Bank for finance to farmers

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
To make its range of tractors and farm equipment more accessible, Escorts Ltd has partnered with IndusInd Bank to provide financial solutions to farmers.
IndusInd Bank will offer farmers easy access to financial assistance in the form of loans in a seamless manner, Escorts said in a statement on Tuesday.
Disrupting a crop loan ecosystem with automation
Given its deep understanding of rural markets and wider penetration, IndusInd Bank will bring forth better accessibility to innovative financial solutions which, in turn, will help Escorts attain its larger goal of fostering the dreams of farmers, the company said.
Escorts Q4 net doubles to ₹265 crore on pick up in sales
“The rural industry is growing at a good pace and we are seeing our farmer shifting towards technologically-advanced agricultural practices. Our role here is to provide him with the best of products and make the process of purchase as simple as possible,” Shenu Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Escorts Agri Machinery, said.
