Ewire Softtech ties up with YES Bank for prepaid card

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Ewire Softtech, under Kerala Startup Mission, has launched a prepaid card in association with YES Bank, enabling the next-generation payment platform provider chart an all-India presence.
The co-branded digital banking mobile application will help the public and corporate houses with loans, insurance and CASA account through its channel partners. This can be done via its dedicated RuPay prepaid cards platform.
The partnership with YES Bank has come as a milestone for Ewire, keen to establish its presence across the country in its digitisation drive. “Our customers can now avail the convenience of digital payments. The card will be offered through YES Bank’s branches across 28 States and 8 UTs,” said Ewire’s CEO, Yunus Puthenpurayil.
Founded in 2018, the company with an ISO 9001:2015 Crisil certification functions at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park in Kochi. A winner of several awards, appreciations and recognitions in Fintech innovations from the State and Centre, Ewire provides industry protocol-enabled scalable and innovative banking and payment solutions (Open Loop, Closed Loop and QR Code) to clients around the world.
YES Bank’s Chief Operating Officer, Anita Pai, noted that the unique solution caters to the needs of evolved customers who expect banking services to be fast, secure and convenient. “We remain focussed on building new partnerships and continuous innovation to offer our customers a differentiated banking experience,” she added.
Ewire, which has four offices in India, provides solutions focussed in the areas of credit, debit, ATM and commercial cards, including transaction processing and customer service delivery channels. The platform provides industry protocol-enabled scalable and innovative banking and payment solutions.
KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...