Ewire Softtech ties up with YES Bank for prepaid card

Ewire Softtech, under Kerala Startup Mission, has launched a prepaid card in association with YES Bank, enabling the next-generation payment platform provider chart an all-India presence.

The co-branded digital banking mobile application will help the public and corporate houses with loans, insurance and CASA account through its channel partners. This can be done via its dedicated RuPay prepaid cards platform.

The partnership with YES Bank has come as a milestone for Ewire, keen to establish its presence across the country in its digitisation drive. “Our customers can now avail the convenience of digital payments. The card will be offered through YES Bank’s branches across 28 States and 8 UTs,” said Ewire’s CEO, Yunus Puthenpurayil.

Founded in 2018, the company with an ISO 9001:2015 Crisil certification functions at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park in Kochi. A winner of several awards, appreciations and recognitions in Fintech innovations from the State and Centre, Ewire provides industry protocol-enabled scalable and innovative banking and payment solutions (Open Loop, Closed Loop and QR Code) to clients around the world.

YES Bank’s Chief Operating Officer, Anita Pai, noted that the unique solution caters to the needs of evolved customers who expect banking services to be fast, secure and convenient. “We remain focussed on building new partnerships and continuous innovation to offer our customers a differentiated banking experience,” she added.

Ewire, which has four offices in India, provides solutions focussed in the areas of credit, debit, ATM and commercial cards, including transaction processing and customer service delivery channels. The platform provides industry protocol-enabled scalable and innovative banking and payment solutions.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.