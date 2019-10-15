Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Tuesday October 15, 2019
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
73.06 72.29 71.84 71.6 71.63 US Dollar 71.51 71.5 71.78 72.24 73.01
81.31 80 79.15 78.72 78.75 Euro 78.64 78.63 78.92 79.59 80.79
92.79 91.59 90.84 90.43 90.47 Pound Sterling 90.35 90.33 90.66 91.33 92.5
68.17 67.08 66.39 66.03 66.06 Japanese Yen* 65.94 65.94 66.2 66.75 67.74
74.22 72.95 72.14 71.72 71.74 Swiss Franc 71.60 71.59 71.9 72.53 73.67
6.74 6.78 6.79 10.54 10.54 Danish Kroner 10.52 10.52 6.70 6.79 6.78
1.37 1.37 1.37 52.22 52.24 Singapore Dollar 52.14 52.13 1.37 1.37 1.37
7.84 7.84 7.85 9.13 9.13 Hong Kong Dollar 9.12 9.11 7.84 7.85 7.84
0.68 0.67 0.67 48.30 48.32 Australian Dollar 48.25 48.24 0.68 0.67 0.68
0.63 0.63 0.63 44.82 44.84 New Zealand Dollar 44.80 44.80 0.63 0.63 0.63
9.15 9.16 9.16 7.81 7.82 Norwegian Kroner 7.80 7.8 9.15 9.16 9.16
9.78 9.82 9.84 7.28 7.28 Swedish Kroner 7.27 7.27 9.73 9.84 9.82
1.32 1.32 1.32 54.14 54.16 Canadian Dollar 54.05 54.04 1.32 1.32 1.32
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on October 15, 2019
