Friday, March 20, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Friday March 20, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
76.98 76.17 75.63 75.25 75.28 US Dollar 75.15 75.14 75.51 76.05 76.86
83.07 81.97 81.18 80.63 80.66 Euro 80.55 80.54 80.91 81.62 82.7
90.94 89.93 89.18 88.64 88.68 Pound Sterling 88.56 88.54 88.95 89.67 90.7
70.41 69.45 68.76 68.19 68.22 Japanese Yen* 68.08 68.07 68.42 69.11 70.01
79.08 77.93 77.12 76.58 76.60 Swiss Franc 76.44 76.43 76.84 77.52 78.56
11.14 10.99 10.87 10.80 10.80 Danish Kroner 10.78 10.78 10.83 10.93 11.07
53.31 52.68 52.27 51.97 51.99 Singapore Dollar 51.87 51.86 52.15 52.52 53.08
9.92 9.82 9.75 9.7 9.70 Hong Kong Dollar 9.69 9.68 9.73 9.8 9.9
45.2 44.73 44.38 44.16 44.17 Australian Dollar 44.11 44.11 44.31 44.63 45.1
44.51 44.04 43.73 43.53 43.55 New Zealand Dollar 43.50 43.49 43.68 43.96 44.37
6.83 6.75 6.7 6.66 6.67 Norwegian Kroner 6.66 6.65 6.69 6.74 6.81
7.48 7.34 7.33 7.28 7.29 Swedish Kroner 7.27 7.27 7.31 7.37 7.45
54.02 53.4 52.99 52.71 52.73 Canadian Dollar 52.63 52.62 52.89 53.28 53.86
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on March 20, 2020
