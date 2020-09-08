Exchange Rates

POCO M2 launched in India
Price starts at ₹10,999
|Indicative on Tuesday September 08, 2020
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|75.07
|74.32
|73.86
|74.3
|74.33
|US Dollar
|72.87
|72.87
|73.84
|74.3
|75.04
|89.26
|88.17
|87.51
|87.72
|87.76
|Euro
|85.98
|86.06
|87.44
|88.1
|89.19
|98.5
|97.45
|96.81
|97.61
|97.66
|Pound Sterling
|95.62
|95.71
|96.75
|97.37
|98.42
|71.08
|70.24
|69.76
|70.12
|70.18
|Japanese Yen*
|68.33
|68.4
|69.71
|70.19
|71.03
|82.48
|81.4
|80.76
|81.18
|81.26
|Swiss Franc
|79.1
|79.17
|80.68
|81.32
|82.38
|6.3
|6.31
|6.31
|12.11
|12.14
|Danish Kroner
|11.31
|11.34
|6.29
|6.31
|6.31
|1.37
|1.37
|1.37
|54.46
|54.51
|Singapore Dollar
|53.1
|53.15
|1.37
|1.37
|1.37
|7.76
|7.75
|7.75
|9.61
|9.62
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.38
|9.39
|7.76
|7.75
|7.75
|0.73
|0.73
|0.73
|54.11
|54.14
|Australian Dollar
|52.98
|53.03
|0.73
|0.73
|0.73
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|49.71
|49.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|48.66
|48.71
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|9.02
|9.02
|9.02
|8.6
|8.63
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.8
|7.83
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|8.8
|8.8
|8.8
|8.79
|8.82
|Swedish Kroner
|7.99
|8.02
|8.78
|8.8
|8.8
|1.31
|1.31
|1.32
|56.84
|56.9
|Canadian Dollar
|55.42
|55.47
|1.31
|1.31
|1.31
|Source: Federal Bank
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
