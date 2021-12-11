FD rate hikes: Experts don’t see a trend yet

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
With a few banks and non-banking finance companies hiking interest rates on fixed deposits for certain tenors, experts believe it is too early to deem it as the start of an increasing interest rate cycle.
Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings, noted that the increase in rates is not being done universally and is just for certain maturities.
Starting December, lenders including HDFC Bank and Ujjivan SFB have announced an increase in interest rates for select tenors. HDFC bank had on December 1 announced an up to 10-basis point hike in interest rate on fixed deposits of various tenors. “Attractive fixed deposit interest rates for tenures three years one day to five years for amounts less than ₹2 crore with effect from December 1,” the bank said on its website. Similarly, Bajaj Finance had announced an increase in FD rates by 0.30 per cent for tenors between 24 and 60 months on deposits of up to ₹5 crore.
“ In general, banks have surplus deposits. So, these hikes should not be interpreted as a starting point of an increasing interest rate cycle. But it is good for small savers,” Sabnavis said.
Kuntal Sur, Partner, Financial Risk and Regulation, PwC India, said, “Interest rates have plateaued out despite the government and the RBI’s efforts to keep them as investor-friendly as possible. The yields in nearer term (two years) have hardened more than that of the 10-year bond and is probably reflected in the increase in deposit rates by certain banks. The higher interest rate could also be partly related to asset liability mismatch.”
The move is positive for small savers, especially senior citizens, many of whom depend on interest rates from fixed deposits as a source of income, said Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder, MyWealthGrow.com.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...