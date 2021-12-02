Federal Bank launches an exclusive feature-rich scheme for women

Private sector lender Federal Bank has launched a feature-rich savings bank product for women.

“The savings scheme is called Mahila Mitra Plus and provides a curated set of features, designed to make financial planning and investments easy for women,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The special features include exclusive preferential interest rates on housing loans, processing fee waiver for home loans, complimentary and customised insurance cover.

“Women are also encouraged to open savings accounts in the names of their minor children through the provision of two zero balance savings accounts,” it further said.