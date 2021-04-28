FIDC asks RBI to put off norms on auditor appointment by NBFCs to next fiscal

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Finance Industry Development Council has requested the Reserve Bank of India to push back the guidelines for appointment of statutory auditors of banks and non-banking finance companies to April 1, 2022 or fiscal year 2022-23.
To give NBFCs time to comply with the new norms, and “For smooth implementation and minimum disruption, the applicability of the circular can be with effect from April 1, 2022,” FIDC said in a representation to the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
FIDC is a representative body of assets and loan financing NBFCs.
“Most of the NBFCs have already finalised the auditors for 2021-22 and the flexibility of changing auditors in the second half of 2021-22 doesn’t really help as shareholder approval would be required and the notice of the AGM would have already been finalised,” FIDC said.
Further, identifying a new auditor will take some time and it would be difficult for any new auditor to audit the accounts in a six month period, it said.
FIDC has also suggested that the cooling period should be reduced to five years instead of six as this will then better align with the Companies Act.
The RBI had on April 27 issued guidelines for appointment of statutory central auditors and statutory auditors for commercial banks, urban cooperative banks and NBFCs for the financial year 2021-22 and onwards.
UCBs and NBFCs will have the flexibility to adopt these guidelines from the second half of the year. While NBFCs do not have to take prior approval of the RBI for appointment of these auditors, all entities need to inform the RBI about the appointment for each year. Non-deposit taking NBFCs with asset size below ₹1,000 crore can continue with extant procedure.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...