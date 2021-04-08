Finance Ministry calls for vaccination of all bank and NPCI employees on priority

The Finance Ministry has called for urgent Covid-19 vaccination for employees of all banks and the National Payments Corporation of India, irrespective of their age.

In a letter, the Department of Financial Services in the Finance Ministry has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to consider Covid vaccination on a priority basis for bank and NPCI employees, pointing out that “they are on the frontline and deal with customers and critical infrastructure for seamless banking and payment system”.

Bank employees have worked through the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Bank unions have been requesting that bank staff be treated as frontline workers and are vaccinated as early as possible.

The letter comes amidst the second wave of the pandemic and concerns over mutant strains.

Data with the Indian Banks’ Association reveals that there have been 600 deaths due to Covid-19 in the banking industry as of December 31, 2020. The sector has about 13.5 lakh workers.

“Bank employees have played a critical role over the past year in ensuring that bank branches remain open and functional, and are providing the complete suite of banking services to their customers,” the DFS noted in its letter.

NPCI staff, too, have played a critical role, it said.

The DFS has also received representations from the IBA, HDFC Bank and NPCI on the issue.

At present, the Covid-19 vaccination is available for those above 45 years of age.