Finance Ministry calls for vaccination of all bank and NPCI employees on priority

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Finance Ministry has called for urgent Covid-19 vaccination for employees of all banks and the National Payments Corporation of India, irrespective of their age.
In a letter, the Department of Financial Services in the Finance Ministry has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to consider Covid vaccination on a priority basis for bank and NPCI employees, pointing out that “they are on the frontline and deal with customers and critical infrastructure for seamless banking and payment system”.
Bank employees have worked through the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Bank unions have been requesting that bank staff be treated as frontline workers and are vaccinated as early as possible.
The letter comes amidst the second wave of the pandemic and concerns over mutant strains.
Data with the Indian Banks’ Association reveals that there have been 600 deaths due to Covid-19 in the banking industry as of December 31, 2020. The sector has about 13.5 lakh workers.
“Bank employees have played a critical role over the past year in ensuring that bank branches remain open and functional, and are providing the complete suite of banking services to their customers,” the DFS noted in its letter.
NPCI staff, too, have played a critical role, it said.
The DFS has also received representations from the IBA, HDFC Bank and NPCI on the issue.
At present, the Covid-19 vaccination is available for those above 45 years of age.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...