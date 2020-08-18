Fino Payments Bank launches Aadhaar authentication based digital savings account

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Fino Payments Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of an Aadhaar authentication based digital savings account that it said would bring neo-banking experience to consumers.
“With 90 per cent of the country’s population having Aadhaar number, the Jan Bachat Khata (JBK) is available to everyone who is comfortable with Aadhaar authentication based banking on fingertips,” it said in a statement, adding that the primary target segment would be low income household families and beneficiaries of government’s direct benefit transfer.
For this set of customers Aadhaar enabled payment system (AePS) has emerged as the preferred mode of transaction as it is convenient, secure and completely digital, it further noted.
“Customer can open a JBK account only through Aadhaar-based eKYC mode. JBK eliminates the need for debit card and PIN thereby enhancing customer experience,” it further said, adding that at a nominal annual subscription fee customers can also get a zero balance account with no MAB requirement, no debit card, ATM and SMS charges and full rights to access BPay mobile banking app.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
₹1033 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RITES at current levels. Since recording a ...
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...