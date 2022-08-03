Bluecopa raises $2.3 million in seed funding

Bluecopa, a finance operations automation platform, has raised $2.3 million in seed round of funding led by Blume Ventures.

The round saw participation from Titan Capital, T-Fund, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify, and Force Ventures. Others who participated in the funding round included Krish Subramanian, Rajaraman Santhanam (Chargebee), Rohit Chennamaneni (Darwinbox), Asad Khan and Jay Singh (Lambdatest).

Funds raised will be used to enhance the platform’s capabilities, hire talent and grow the company’s consumer base.

Satya Prakash, Co-founder, Bluecopa, said, “Bluecopa supports the 10 million finance community across the globe to significantly reduce time to decision cycles and focus on the numbers that matter.”

Bluecopa was founded in 2021 by Raghavendra Reddy, Satyaprakash Buddhavarapu, and Nilotpal Chanda. It caters to enterprises across the globe with a vision to free up finance teams and empower them to focus on strategic finance.

Anirvan Chowdhury, Blume Ventures, said, “Having the right financial observability and signals is mission critical for companies with high transaction volumes in today’s age. We really loved Bluecopa’s data-infra-focused approach to solving this critical problem for finance teams, which will be their key differentiator.”

Traditionally, finance operations and automation tools have been seen as table stakes, but not drivers of the bottom line or top line. The next generation of such solutions will change this paradigm and it is a massive market opportunity, said the company.