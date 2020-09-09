FM unveils doorstep banking services by PSBs

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Doorstep Banking’ services by public sector banks (PSBs)

Doorstep Banking, which is part of the EASE Banking Reforms, is envisaged to provide convenience of banking services to the customers at their door step through the universal touch points of Call Centre, Web Portal or Mobile App. Customers can also track their service request through these channels. The services would have to be rendered by the Doorstep Banking Agents deployed by the selected service providers at 100 centres across the country.

At present only non-financial services viz. pick up of negotiable instruments (cheque/demand draft/pay order), pick up of new cheque book requisition slip, pick up of 15G/15H forms, pick up of IT / GST challan, Issue request for standing instructions, request for account statement, delivery of non-personalised cheque book, demand draft, pay order, delivery of term deposit receipt, acknowledgement, delivery of TDS/Form 16 certificate issuance, delivery of pre-paid instrument/gift card are available to customers. Financial services would be made available from October 2020, an official release said.

The services can be availed by customers of PSBs at nominal charges. The services shall benefit all customers, particularly Senior Citizens and Divyangs who would find it at ease to avail these services, the release added.

Sitharaman also participated in the awards ceremony to felicitate best performing banks on EASE Banking Reforms Index.

Performance of PSB on EASE 2.0 Index

A common reform agenda for PSBs, EASE Agenda is aimed at institutionalizing clean and smart banking. It was launched in January 2018, and the subsequent edition of the program ― EASE 2.0 built on the foundation laid in EASE 1.0 and furthered the progress on reforms. Reform Action Points in EASE 2.0 aimed at making the reforms journey irreversible, strengthening processes and systems and driving outcomes.