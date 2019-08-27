Freecharge launches Digital Credit Card for millennials

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Focussing on the millennial generation, digital payments major Freecharge has launched a Digital credit card with Axis Bank.
“Freecharge’s Digital Credit Card comes with 50 days’ of credit period and is accepted across ecommerce platforms with exclusive access to deals across categories. The online transactions can also be converted to EMI as per their convenience,” FreeCharge said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company adding that initially, the card will be rolled-out to a select group of customers and then subsequently opened to a larger base.
Siddharth Mehta, CEO, Freecharge said, “Our entry into this space is driven by the quintessential requirement of easy availability of credit that allows the aspirational millennial to take spontaneous and independent decisions.”
This is the second credit card offering aimed at millennials in recent weeks. Last week, HDFC Bank had launched its Millennia range of cards including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid and EMI cards. However, the HDFC Bank card is available for both online and offline purchases.
Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and Head of Cards and Payment of Axis Bank said, “We are positive that this targeted product will contribute substantially to the Bank’s credit card portfolio.”
Customers can get their Freecharge Digital Credit Cards by just entering their details on the Freecharge app, which will enable a Visa Credit Card instantly on their mobile phones.The online transactions can also be converted to EMI.
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
Revenue growth to improve, with a pipeline of projects expected to come on stream
Good after-market sales should drive growth
Delay in the resolution of the bank’s bad loans can weigh on the weak capital base
The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...