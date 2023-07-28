Future Generali India Life Insurance has tied with up JM Financial Services in order to elevate its product offerings and extend its market presence across the country.

The collaboration will help the insurer diversify its product portfolio and leverage JM Financial’s distribution and financial advisory capabilities to offer innovative products, it said in a release.

JM Financial’s distribution network includes 54 branches, 725 Business Affiliates, over 9,000 active financial distributors and a base of 2.2 lakh customers which includes individuals, corporations and financial institutions.

“Our key task is to empower our customers with this significant financial protection tool and make it accessible for everyone. With this tie–up, our customers can choose from a comprehensive suite of insurance products and plan for a financially secure future,” said Dimplekumar Shah, MD and co-head, Equity Broking Group at JM Financial.