Geojit Financial Services has entered into an agreement with ESAF Small Finance Bank to offer a special 3-in-1 bundled account to ESAF SFB customers. Under this one-of-a-kind service, ESAF SFB savings account holders can open a Geojit demat account and trading account for free.

The trading account, which can be opened online in 15 minutes, offers a seamless interface to invest online in many investment options offered by Geojit. The 3-in-1 bundled account comes with benefits such as zero demat account opening charges, flexible brokerage plans, AMC waiver till March 2024, no subscription charges on the trading account and an end-to-end digital account opening facility.

George K. John, Executive Vice President, ESAF Small Finance Bank said, “The association with Geojit Financial Services is in line with our mission to expand our service portfolio to empower our retail customers with wealth management products. The launch of the service is a part of our anniversary celebration.

Satish Menon, Executive Director, Geojit Financial Services said, “Our specially designed 3-in-1 bundled account will enhance the convenience of trading in equity and commodity. A whole new world of investment instruments and wealth-creation options will open up for the ESAF SFB customers. Thanks to an end-to-end digital account opening facility, they can begin their investment journey within a few minutes and diversify their investments and manage those with one account.”