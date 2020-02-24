Goldman Sachs pleads not guilty in 1MDB case

Three units of Goldman Sachs pleaded not guilty on Monday in Malaysia over the investment bank’s alleged role in the multi-billion-dollar scandal at the country’s sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Huge sums were allegedly looted from the Malaysian fund in a globe-spanning fraud, which reportedly involved ex-leader Najib Razak and his inner circle.

Goldman’s role has been under scrutiny as it helped arrange a series of bond issues worth $6.5 billion for the investment vehicle. In 2018, Malaysia filed charges against the units – Goldman Sachs International, Goldman Sachs (Asia), and Goldman Sachs (Singapore).

They were accused of giving false statements that led to large sums being misappropriated in relation to the bond issues.