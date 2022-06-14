Govt nominates Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, Patel and Dholakia on RBI Central Board

The Central government has nominated three industrialists – Anand Gopal Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, and Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and an academician (Ravindra H. Dholakia) as part-time non-official Directors on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India.
The appointment of the new part-time non-official directors is for four years with effect from June 14 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, RBI said in a statement.
Following the aforementioned appointments, the RBI’s central board now has 15 members.
Anand Mahindra is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, the Non-Executive Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Venu Srinivasan is Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company. Pankaj Patel is the Chairman and Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences.
Ravindra H. Dholakia, a former Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, is a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee.
