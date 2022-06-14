hamburger

Govt nominates Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, Patel and Dholakia on RBI Central Board

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jun 14, 2022
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The appointment of the new part-time non-official directors is for four years with effect from June 14

The Central government has nominated three industrialists – Anand Gopal Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, and Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and an academician (Ravindra H. Dholakia) as part-time non-official Directors on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India.

The appointment of the new part-time non-official directors is for four years with effect from June 14 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, RBI said in a statement.

Following the aforementioned appointments, the RBI’s central board now has 15 members.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company | Photo Credit: SUPPLIED PIC

Anand Mahindra is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, the Non-Executive Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Venu Srinivasan is Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company. Pankaj Patel is the Chairman and Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences.

Ravindra H. Dholakia, a former Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, is a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Published on June 14, 2022
RBI and other central banks
