GST annual returns for FY20 can now be filed till March 31

The Finance Ministry, on Sunday, further extended the due date for filing annual GST returns for FY20 to March 31.

“In view of the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting this time limit, the government has decided to further extend the due date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for financial year 2019-20 to 31.03.2021 with the approval of Election Commission of India,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

February 28 was the extended due date for filing annual returns, while the original due date was December 31, 2020.

GST assesses have to file monthly/quarterly and annual returns. Annual returns have two forms – GSTR 9 and GSTR 9C. While GSTT 9 is for all assesses, GSTR 9C is the reconciliation statement to be submitted by those GST-registered taxpayers to whom GST audit applies. GST Audit applies to those taxpayers whose turnover exceeds ₹2 crore. Section 44 of CGST Act prescribes annual returns to be filed.