HDFC Bank detects unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact

Private sector lender HDFC Bank said it detected unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact in certain accounts, following which it filed an FIR. The Delhi Police has arrested 12 persons, including three employees of HDFC Bank based on the complaint.
“Our systems detected unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact in certain accounts. Based on the system alerts, we reported the matter to law enforcement agencies for further and necessary investigation, and lodged an FIR,” HDFC Bank said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that police has arrested suspects including bank staff.
“We have suspended bank staff pending outcome of the investigation,” the lender further said, adding that it is extending full support to the law enforcement agencies in the investigation.
According to news agency ANI, Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrested 12 people, including three HDFC bank employees, for attempting to make unauthorised withdrawals from a high-value NRI account.
KPS Malhotra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) (Cyber Cell), said as many as 66 attempts of unauthorised online transactions were made by the group on the high-value account.
“The accused had fraudulently obtained a cheque book, which has been recovered. Mobile phone number identical to that of account holder’s US-based phone number was also procured by the fraudsters,” the DSP was quoted in the report.
“On the basis of technical evidence, footprints, and human intelligence, multiple geolocations were identified. In all, raids were conducted at 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” he further informed.
Further raids are in progress and investigation in the case is being carried out.
HDFC Bank said there is zero tolerance for any misconduct, financial or otherwise at the lender.
