Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday sold its entire 3.20 per cent stake in Protean eGov Technologies for ₹150 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, HDFC Bank sold 12,94,326 shares, amounting to a 3.20 per cent stake in Protean eGov Technologies.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of ₹1,160.15 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹150.16 crore. Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 12.78 lakh shares or 3.16 per cent stake in Protean eGov Technologies for ₹148 crore.

The shares were acquired at an average price of ₹1,160 per piece, taking the deal size to ₹148.28 crore, as per the data on the BSE. Details of the other buyers could not be ascertained. Shares of Protean eGov Technologies gained 0.84 per cent to close at ₹1,205.60 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.