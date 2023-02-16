HDFC Bank has gone live on UPI with its RuPay Credit Card, whereby the card will be linked to the customer’s UPI ID for enabling payment transactions.

With this linkage, HDFC Bank customers can now use their RuPay Credit Card on UPI with BHIM App and other UPI-enabled apps, NPCI and the Bank said in a joint statement.

HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Cards will be linked to a UPI ID, thus directly enabling safe, and secure payment transactions, according to the statement. HDFC Bank has become the first private sector bank in the country to go live on UPI, it added. .

Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “With the linkage of HDFC Bank’s RuPay Credit Cards to the UPI network, we are able to offer our customers even more flexibility and convenience to make digital payments.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We believe linking RuPay Credit Card on UPI to be a game-changer for the ecosystem and will give impetus to the adoption of UPI across businesses with multiple use cases. It will provide a seamless, digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience to the customers and will enable consumers to make QR-based, e-commerce payments using the credit card on UPI which will fuel further economic growth.”

