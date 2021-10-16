Money & Banking

HDFC Bank Q2 net profit up 17.6%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 16, 2021

Net interest income grew by 12.1 per cent, while other income jumped by 21.5 per cent

Private sector lender HDFC Bank’s standalone net profit rose by 17.6 per cent for the second quarter of the fiscal, supported by a robust growth in net interest income.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the bank reported net profit of ₹8,834.3 crore, as against ₹7,513.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The bank’s total income increased by 7.4 per cent to ₹38,754.16 crore in the July to September 2021 quarter, as against ₹36,069.42 crore a year ago.

The net interest income grew by 12.1 per cent to ₹17,684.4 crore in the second quarter as against ₹15,776.4 crore a year ago. The core net interest margin was 4.1 per cent.

Other income shot up by 21.5 per cent to ₹7,400.8 crore for the second quarter, from Rs 6,092.5 crore a year ago. Of this, fees and commissions was up by 25.5 per cent on a year on year basis to Rs 4,945.9 crore. Provisions and contingencies increased by 6 per cent to ₹3,924.7 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal compared to ₹3,703.5 crore in the same period last fiscal.

“Total provisions for the current quarter included contingent provisions of approximately ₹1,200 crore,” HDFC Bank said in a statement on Saturday.

Asset quality remained stable. Gross non performing assets rose to ₹16,346.07 crore as on September 30, 2021, comprising 1.35 per cent of gross advances as against 1.08 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs also increased to 0.4 per cent of net advances as on September 30, 2021 compared to 0.17 per cent a year ago.

Published on October 16, 2021

Quarterly Results
HDFC Bank Ltd
