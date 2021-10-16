HDFC Bank Q2 net profit up 17.6%

Private sector lender HDFC Bank’s standalone net profit rose by 17.6 per cent for the second quarter of the fiscal, supported by a robust growth in net interest income.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the bank reported net profit of ₹8,834.3 crore, as against ₹7,513.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The bank’s total income increased by 7.4 per cent to ₹38,754.16 crore in the July to September 2021 quarter, as against ₹36,069.42 crore a year ago.

The net interest income grew by 12.1 per cent to ₹17,684.4 crore in the second quarter as against ₹15,776.4 crore a year ago. The core net interest margin was 4.1 per cent.

Other income shot up by 21.5 per cent to ₹7,400.8 crore for the second quarter, from Rs 6,092.5 crore a year ago. Of this, fees and commissions was up by 25.5 per cent on a year on year basis to Rs 4,945.9 crore. Provisions and contingencies increased by 6 per cent to ₹3,924.7 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal compared to ₹3,703.5 crore in the same period last fiscal.

“Total provisions for the current quarter included contingent provisions of approximately ₹1,200 crore,” HDFC Bank said in a statement on Saturday.

Asset quality remained stable. Gross non performing assets rose to ₹16,346.07 crore as on September 30, 2021, comprising 1.35 per cent of gross advances as against 1.08 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs also increased to 0.4 per cent of net advances as on September 30, 2021 compared to 0.17 per cent a year ago.