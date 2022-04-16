The net profit for the year ended March 31, 2022 was at ₹36,961.3 crore, up 18.8 per cent

Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a 22.8 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021-22 on the back of robust income and lower provisions.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the bank reported a net profit of ₹10,055.2 crore as against ₹8,186.51 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal. The net profit for the year ended March 31, 2022 was at ₹36,961.3 crore, up 18.8 per cent over ₹31,116.53 crore in the year ended March 31, 2021.

For the January to March 2021 quarter, the bank’s net interest income grew 10.2 per cent to ₹18,872.7 crore compared to ₹17,120.2 crore a year ago. The core net interest margin was at 4 per cent on total assets, and 4.2 per cent based on interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

Core interest income

This was partially lower than the core interest income of 4.2 per cent on total assets and 4.4 per cent on interest-earning assets in the January to March 2021 quarter. The other income remained almost flat at ₹7,637.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as against ₹7,593.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

“Other income, excluding trading income, grew by 10.6 per cent over the quarter ended March 31, 2021,” HDFC Bank said in a statement on Saturday.

The bank’s tax expense increased by 12.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,989.48 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were lower at ₹3,312.4 crore as against the total provisions of ₹4,693.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Provisions stats

The provisions for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 included specific loan loss provisions of ₹1,778.2 crore, and general and other provisions of ₹1,534.2 crore. Total provisions for the quarter included contingent provisions of approximately ₹1,000 crore. Asset quality also improved further.

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.17 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2022, as against 1.26 per cent as on December 31, 2021, and 1.32 per cent as on March 31, 2021. Net non-performing assets were at 0.32 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2022 versus 0.4 per cent a year ago.