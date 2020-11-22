HDFC Bank restores digital payment services after outage

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Sunday said its services have been restored after a sudden outage at one of its data centres impacted its digital and mobile banking and ATM and payment services on Saturday evening.

“The services impacted following the outage have been restored. While you may face intermittent issues as the system stabilises there is no reason to worry now,” the bank said in a tweet on Sunday.

HDFC Bank had earlier attributed the problem to an unexpected outage at one of its data centres.

“An unexpected outage at one of our data centres has impacted some of our services. We are working towards the restoration of services…,” the lender had tweeted late on Saturday evening.

A large number of customers had complained that they were unable to make payments through HDFC Bank credit cards and UPI, use ATM services, and access their internet and mobile banking services.

The bank had on November 21 informed customers in advance that due to scheduled maintenance activity, NetBanking and MobileBanking App will not be available from 2:30 AM to 5:30 AM on Sunday.

However, the outage was independent of the maintenance activity.

HDFC Bank’s Internet and Mobile banking services had been impacted for three working days in December last year, and many customers had been unable to make transactions at the time.